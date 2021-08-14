 Skip to main content
Guard soldiers training in Kimball Bottoms area
Guard soldiers training in Kimball Bottoms area

North Dakota Army National Guard soldiers will be training on and near the Missouri River south of Bismarck on Monday and Tuesday.

The 957th Engineer Company will conduct land training as well as boating and bridging operations in the Kimball Bottoms area. There will be increased vehicle and boat traffic. The river will remain open, but boaters and others in the area are urged to use caution.

The off-road vehicle area known as the Desert also will remain open.

