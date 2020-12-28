‘Grief overload’ as virus deaths mount in North Dakota

“And it’s not just big funeral homes; it’s also small towns, the guys that are all by themselves,” he said.

Brose, who is all by himself but for some help from retirees and his son, is concerned about storage space for bodies this winter if snow piles up. Small town cemeteries generally don’t do burials in winter because of the difficulty in finding graves under deep snow, whereas bigger cities plant stakes and blow off snow for burials.

The Mohall Cemetery has a building with a winter storage vault to hold bodies until spring. Brose can foresee a storage issue if deep snow and a deepening death toll collide.

“If it keeps on … where are we going to put all these people?” he said. He might have to turn to the nearby Sherwood cemetery’s storage building.

At Ladbury Funeral Service in Dickinson, it’s just funeral director Jim Ladbury, his secretary, two part-timers and his wife. He’s had as many as 10 funerals in a week, up from an average of two or three a week.

“I think the whole thing is keeping in mind this is what we’re here to do,” Ladbury said. “This is what we chose to do, and if we can make this whole process a little bit easier for these families, that’s what we’re doing.”