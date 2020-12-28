‘Grief overload’ as virus deaths mount in North Dakota

Twyla Baker wishes she could have comforted loved ones with a hug at the three graveside services she’s attended in recent weeks.
Instead, she and the other attendees stood apart wearing masks so as to not further the spread of the coronavirus.
“There’s grief overload happening right now,” said Baker, a member of the Three Affiliated Tribes and a resident of New Town. “There’s so much loss happening so quickly, and it compounds on itself.”
Baker feels like she’s in a holding pattern, waiting for a time “when we have space and air to breathe, when we can grieve,” she said.
She’s not sure when that time will come.
The virus swept through North Dakota this past fall, causing a spike in deaths on Fort Berthold and other American Indian reservations, as well as in rural communities and cities such as Bismarck.
More than 1,200 people statewide have died with COVID-19, and at least 85% of those deaths have occurred since the start of September.
The pandemic has altered the mourning process for many, and the rate of death in North Dakota is taxing on people whose job it is to help families through the death of a loved one.
‘We’re out there, too’
Jeff Brose says his October and November were wild.
The Mohall funeral director of 16 years has handled an average six months’ worth of funeral calls in that time.
“It gets to the point where you have to say, ‘This has to be done; this can wait, I can follow up later,’” Brose said.
Speaking earlier this month, he had handled a graveside service and a funeral in back-to-back days, with two more funerals planned in coming days. He also expected a body being shipped from Denver.
One of his recent funerals was for a man in a Mohall nursing home hit by the coronavirus. The day of the funeral, Brose learned that the man’s wife had died, seven days after him.
“So I’ve got to figure out a day and time for that. It’s been crazy,” Brose said.
Funeral loads in the state have increased 50-100% since mid-August, said Bismarck Funeral Home and Crematory owner Mike Nathe, who has talked with funeral directors around the state and handled cremations from western North Dakota.
He called the funeral surge “easily unprecedented” for North Dakota’s funeral home industry, and he attributes the spike largely to the pandemic.
“If COVID didn’t cause the deaths, I think COVID has definitely shortened the timeline with some of these patients who may have been suffering from some other illness," Nathe said.
Livestreaming of services and enhanced cleaning of facilities have helped make funerals happen in the pandemic, Nathe said. Funeral attendance has been down by two-thirds, with few gatherings the night before and for lunch after services.
Urns are on back order from some places, and personal protective equipment such as masks and gloves have been hard to get, he said.
In the last two months, Eastgate and the affiliated Parkway Funeral & Cremation Services in Bismarck have seen their average monthly call volume nearly double, from 55 to 90 families, General Manager Joe Braun said. He’s concerned about a future uptick in January due to holiday gatherings.
“It’s here, and it’s pretty serious,” Braun said.
Funeral directors have fatigue, and some staff have had as few as four days off a month, he said.
Bismarck Funeral Home and Crematory staff have worked 12- to 14-hour days, including Thanksgiving. Labor is a big concern, with a national funeral director shortage and part-time workers who are elderly and susceptible to the virus, Nathe said.
“And it’s not just big funeral homes; it’s also small towns, the guys that are all by themselves,” he said.
Brose, who is all by himself but for some help from retirees and his son, is concerned about storage space for bodies this winter if snow piles up. Small town cemeteries generally don’t do burials in winter because of the difficulty in finding graves under deep snow, whereas bigger cities plant stakes and blow off snow for burials.
The Mohall Cemetery has a building with a winter storage vault to hold bodies until spring. Brose can foresee a storage issue if deep snow and a deepening death toll collide.
“If it keeps on … where are we going to put all these people?” he said. He might have to turn to the nearby Sherwood cemetery’s storage building.
At Ladbury Funeral Service in Dickinson, it’s just funeral director Jim Ladbury, his secretary, two part-timers and his wife. He’s had as many as 10 funerals in a week, up from an average of two or three a week.
“I think the whole thing is keeping in mind this is what we’re here to do,” Ladbury said. “This is what we chose to do, and if we can make this whole process a little bit easier for these families, that’s what we’re doing.”
Ladbury attributes the increase in funerals in part to the coronavirus but believes depression from loneliness among people in isolation also could play a part.
“That’s what we as human beings are about, is being out and about and we want to be with people and I think there’s a purpose in a life, and when you get that taken away from you and you’ve got to sit in your room in house for two months or three months or whatever it might be, that’s hard on these guys,” Ladbury said.
Brose, who is chairman of North Dakota’s State Board of Funeral Service, said funeral directors are jokingly called “the last responders … but it’s like we’re forgotten," even though they're facing the pandemic along with health care workers.
“We’re out there, too,” he said.
Abbreviated mourning
In rural communities, everybody knows when a resident has died of COVID-19, said the Rev. John Floberg, an Episcopal priest on the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation.
“When a person dies in Bismarck, there’s so much of the community that doesn’t even realize there was a death,” he said. “Small town and reservation dynamics are so different than in the bigger cities.”
He’s encountered that time and again this year, and it’s what caused him to grow emotional during a recent diocesan council meeting when he asked others on the Zoom call to pray for the congregations on the reservation.
“I could hear it and feel it in my voice,” he said. “I had to stop and collect myself.”
Floberg is used to speaking to crowds during difficult times, but the pandemic has left him feeling vulnerable. It hit home the week of the diocesan meeting when he received the call he’d been dreading from his mom’s long-term care facility in Minnesota: She had tested positive.
As the leader of three congregations on Standing Rock, Floberg has held numerous funerals this year for tribal members who have died of COVID-19.
The events are scaled back.
“There are pieces that we don’t end up doing in the funeral, like singing or having as many readings or having communion,” he said. “I ask people to be aware of what it is that they were expecting, so that in time we can go and fill that in."
Standing Rock families often hold memorials for loved ones around the one-year anniversary of a death. Floberg anticipates those events will become bigger affairs next year, with clergy members taking on a larger role. Families typically ask pastors to deliver a prayer before a communal meal, but some might request a more formal service, he said.
Many of the funerals Floberg has held this year have taken place graveside. Doing so helps keep attendees safer as they gather outdoors, but cemeteries pose logistical challenges.
There’s nowhere to place a Bible, for example, so Floberg tends to recite passages that he knows from memory.
Wind often whips across the prairie, garbling the sound from the microphone he uses to project his voice to family members standing far apart.
“It’s hard to conduct services where the congregation of people may be 30 yards out from you,” Floberg said.
Different too is the sharing of a meal at a wake or after the funeral, he said.
“Now meals are made up, boxed up and handed out for you to take home,” Floberg said.
The steps families normally go through after the death of a loved one feel “abbreviated,” he said.
Baker used a similar word -- “abrupt” -- to describe the experience on Fort Berthold after loved ones have died this year.
“We kind of skip everything and go right to the burial,” she said. “I understand why that is. I just keep in mind that this is for a limited amount of time. We’re just keeping people safe.”
Baker serves as president of Nueta Hidatsa Sahnish College and is Hidatsa and Mandan, whose members observe particular mortuary customs.
For example, when a Hidatsa person dies, his or her family selects a person from the deceased’s father’s clan to serve as senior pallbearer. That person is responsible “for carrying the deceased throughout their last journey,” Baker said. The process takes four days and also involves caring for the deceased's earthly possessions and family.
“It’s a very kind custom,” Baker said. “It’s a structure of customs all intended to take care of the people who are grieving.”
Families are still choosing senior pallbearers, but the way the people selected carry out their duties has changed.
“Folks are being incredibly respectful and incredibly mindful of people’s safety, trying to pay attention to social distancing and masking,” she said.
Another custom involves giving blankets to honor the person who has died. Families often hang them behind a casket or put them on display elsewhere at a funeral.
“Typically I have a huge store of blankets and giveaway items, just in case,” Baker said. “I’ve got nothing left right now.”
Like on Standing Rock, she said, tribal members often hold a separate memorial event a year after a person has died. They are still finding ways to mark those occasions.
A friend’s father died a year ago, for example, and the friend sent out mugs displaying the name of her dad along with a small amount of coffee, asking loved ones to drink a cup to honor her father.
“I thought that was just lovely,” Baker said.
When the pandemic ends, Baker hopes to see plans emerge for a way to pay tribute to tribal members lost to COVID-19. It could be something physical, such as a statue, or an event.
On Baker's mind is the annual memorial ride in December from the Lower Brule Sioux Reservation in South Dakota to Mankato, Minnesota. Horseback riders and distance runners make the trip to honor the 38 Dakota men whom U.S. military leaders publicly hanged in Mankato in 1862.
Baker wonders if a similar type of event could help tribal members who survive the pandemic “to somehow acknowledge what we’re carrying.”
Such a tribute, she said, would give an opportunity to “be human together, so we can collectively grieve.”
Reach Amy R. Sisk at 701-250-8252 or amy.sisk@bismarcktribune.com.