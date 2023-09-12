The Great Plains Food Bank will visit towns across south central North Dakota on Sept. 20 as part of its mobile food pantry initiative.

The mobile food pantry has five planned stops throughout the day: Cannon Ball, Solen, Selfridge, Fort Yates and Porcupine. The truck will carry and distribute fresh produce and non-perishable items.

The planned stops are as follows:

Cannon Ball Community Center, 7080 8th Ave., 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Solen Fire Station, 300 Leach St., 1:30-4 p.m.

Selfridge Assembly of God, 110 1st Ave. N., 3-4:30 p.m.

Sitting Bull College Science and Technology Center, 9299 Highway 24, Fort Yates, 2:45-4:15 p.m.

Porcupine community building, Pahayanni Loop, 5-6:30 p.m.

All residents in need of food assistance are invited to attend and receive food at no cost.