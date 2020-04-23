Great American Bike Race to be virtual event Saturday

Saturday is the 24th annual Great American Bike Race day in Bismarck, and in fashion with other events affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 event is going to be held virtually.
"This sort of captures the event this year in that everyone has to GABR their own way," said Sara Haugen, director of the sponsoring Sanford Health Foundation in Bismarck.
Last year's event had 105 teams of 12-15 riders who each pedaled stationary bikes 20 minutes. They raised $390,000 to help support children with cerebral palsy or other permanent disabilities.
"And what's unique to Sanford is 100% of the dollars we receive support the mission," Haugen said.
The Great American Bike Race to date has distributed nearly $4 million to assist families in central and western North Dakota with costs not covered by insurance.
The event was started in 1997 in Bismarck by Dr. Kevin Murphy, who modeled it after a similar event in Duluth, Minn.
"He's the man that started it all," Haugen said, adding that it's grown to be "the largest of its kind in the United States."
The event started in Gateway Mall with just 12 stationary bikes, but it caught on fast and subsequently has been held at the former Women's Health Center, Bismarck State College, Century High School and in recent years Legacy High School's Haussler Gymnasium.
This year's featured GABR Stars are Lily Ford and Seth Emineth. Ford is a student at Liberty Elementary School and Emineth is a student at Legacy High School, both in Bismarck.
As of Tuesday, there were 95 teams registered for Saturday's event, according to Haugen.
"And we're only one-quarter of the way to our $400,000 goal," she said.
With a virtual event, all volunteer participants are asked to consider posting to social media a short but fun video -- about 20 seconds -- of themselves riding a real bike or a stationary bike.
"We want participants in GABR to encourage friends and family to make a donation," Haugen said.
For the past two years, GABR teams from the North Dakota State Penitentiary and Missouri River Correctional Center, both in Bismarck, have participated and have raised about $10,000.
"Their residents truly make sacrifices to ride for GABR," Haugen said.
As in past years, there are awards for the top fundraisers. The top submitted videos also will be recognized this year.
For more information, to register or to donate, go to GABR.sanfordhealth.org.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.