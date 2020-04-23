Great American Bike Race to be virtual event Saturday

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Saturday is the 24th annual Great American Bike Race day in Bismarck, and in fashion with other events affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 event is going to be held virtually.

"This sort of captures the event this year in that everyone has to GABR their own way," said Sara Haugen, director of the sponsoring Sanford Health Foundation in Bismarck.

Last year's event had 105 teams of 12-15 riders who each pedaled stationary bikes 20 minutes. They raised $390,000 to help support children with cerebral palsy or other permanent disabilities.

"And what's unique to Sanford is 100% of the dollars we receive support the mission," Haugen said.

The Great American Bike Race to date has distributed nearly $4 million to assist families in central and western North Dakota with costs not covered by insurance.

The event was started in 1997 in Bismarck by Dr. Kevin Murphy, who modeled it after a similar event in Duluth, Minn.

"He's the man that started it all," Haugen said, adding that it's grown to be "the largest of its kind in the United States."