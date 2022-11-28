 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Grants available for public transportation

The North Dakota Department of Transportation is accepting applications for an estimated $12.8 million in federal aid for public transportation.

All public transit operators and providers can apply. To review the application guidelines and apply, go to www.dot.nd.gov/divisions/localgov/transit.htm.

Urban transit providers need to coordinate applications through their local metropolitan planning organization. In Bismarck-Mandan, contact Stephen Larson, at slarson@bismarcknd.gov or 701-355-1848. The deadline to submit is 12 p.m. Wednesday.

Applications will be accepted from rural transit providers and MPOs until 12 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30.

For more information, contact Becky Hanson at bhanson@nd.gov, or mail to: North Dakota Department of Transportation, Local Government Division, 608 E. Boulevard Ave., Bismarck, ND 58505-0700.

