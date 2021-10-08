Grant Marsh Bridge project set next week

The North Dakota Department of Transportation is scheduled to begin a maintenance project on the Grant Marsh Bridge on Interstate 94 on Tuesday.

The eastbound bridge will be reduced to one lane, and the Bismarck Expressway on-ramp (Exit 156) will be closed while workers are present. The ramp closure is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

The speed limit will be reduced throughout the work zone, and a 14-foot width restriction will be in place.

Motorists traveling from Bismarck Expressway to I-94 eastbound will need to take an alternate route. This includes using Exit 153 then back east on I-94 or various other routes through Bismarck-Mandan.

For more information about construction projects and road conditions, call 511 or go to travel.dot.nd.gov.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0