 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Grant Marsh Bridge project set next week
0 Comments

Grant Marsh Bridge project set next week

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The North Dakota Department of Transportation is scheduled to begin a maintenance project on the Grant Marsh Bridge on Interstate 94 on Tuesday.

The eastbound bridge will be reduced to one lane, and the Bismarck Expressway on-ramp (Exit 156) will be closed while workers are present. The ramp closure is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

The speed limit will be reduced throughout the work zone, and a 14-foot width restriction will be in place.

Motorists traveling from Bismarck Expressway to I-94 eastbound will need to take an alternate route. This includes using Exit 153 then back east on I-94 or various other routes through Bismarck-Mandan.

For more information about construction projects and road conditions, call 511 or go to travel.dot.nd.gov.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Robots police Singapore streets for ‘bad behavior’

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News