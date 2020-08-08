Grant Marsh Bridge inspection begins Monday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The North Dakota Department of Transportation will begin inspecting the Grant Marsh Bridge on Interstate 94 between Bismarck and Mandan beginning Monday.

The inspection will take place from about 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. each day. The work is expected to take approximately two weeks.

During the inspection, a lane reduction will be in place in one direction, and a width restriction of 16 feet will be in place through the work zone. Motorists also are urged to slow down and use caution.

