Grant Marsh Bridge inspection begins Monday

The North Dakota Department of Transportation will begin inspecting the Grant Marsh Bridge on Interstate 94 between Bismarck and Mandan beginning Monday.
The inspection will take place from about 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. each day. The work is expected to take approximately two weeks.
During the inspection, a lane reduction will be in place in one direction, and a width restriction of 16 feet will be in place through the work zone. Motorists also are urged to slow down and use caution.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.