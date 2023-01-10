Wrigley takes 29% budget increase request to Senate appropriations; legislator questions long-term impacts

North Dakota’s attorney general told state senators Tuesday that a little teasing about his request for a 29% increase in his budget won’t stop him from defending it.

“We stand behind this budget,” Drew Wrigley told the Senate Appropriations Committee during a hearing on Senate Bill 2003. “If it’s akin to anything in our federal budget, for instance, it’s national defense.”

Some committee members appeared wary of adding a large number of employees to Wrigley's office, with one questioning whether such a move is better for the state in the long run.

Wrigley’s proposal for the 2023-25 budget cycle is about $110 million, an increase of $24.6 million over his office's 2021-23 budget. He’s pushing for 26 additional full-time employees, added equipment and more space at the State Crime Lab.

At the top of his presentation were points for hiring and retaining attorneys, which Wrigley said the office at times loses to other government agencies for pay reasons. A new prosecutor starting out at the Burleigh County State’s Attorney's Office might make as much as $20,000 more per year than a new hire in the Attorney General’s Office, he said. He’s lost attorneys to other state agencies, with one telling him he could make an additional $3,000 per month working at another state agency.

“We cannot compete within the government of North Dakota, we can’t compete with the government in these political subdivisions,” Wrigley said.

He’d like to adopt a merit-based pay and promotion package to reduce turnover and loss of legal expertise, and improve recruitment. The package carries a price tag just over $1 million.

Wrigley also wants to revive the crime lab’s ability for firearm and latent fingerprint testing, and he proposes the addition of four scientists plus support staff for that testing. Firearms testing at the lab would prevent scenarios such as the one faced recently by a small law enforcement agency in the western part of the state, he said. The agency had to find a lab to test a gun used in a crime and then had to pay $8,000 for testing. Those services could have been provided more quickly at the state’s lab, and would have been done at no cost to the agency, Wrigley said.

His request for more employees and a bigger lab budget prompted Sen. Kyle Davison, R-Fargo, to ask if giving away services would curb costs in the long run. Charging at some level for the services, he said, would require agencies “to have some skin in the game.” He felt Wrigley’s budget was well-thought out, but he questioned if performing services for free -- whether it’s lab services for law enforcement or legal advice to other agencies -- was the best way to change behaviors.

“The more we do things for free ... we’re going to get more demand for it and we’re never going to get past the FTE situation,” Davison said, referring to requests for more full-time-equivalent positions.

Such matters are policy decisions, Wrigley said, adding that his office would be willing to discuss them with legislators. The $8,000 example, he said, underscores the importance of the work the lab does.

Several of the items presented to the committee went hand-in-hand with other requests. Additional attorneys, for example, bring the need for support staff; and proposed additional Bureau of Criminal Investigation agents to work on American Indian reservations in the state would need vehicles and equipment.

The committee did not take immediate action on the bill.