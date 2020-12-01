West Fargo state lawmaker elected North Dakota House speaker

A longtime West Fargo-area state lawmaker is the new speaker of the North Dakota House of Representatives.

Rep. Kim Koppelman, R-West Fargo, was elected in a voice vote Tuesday in the House during the Legislature's three-day organization session, which ends Thursday. The speaker serves for two years and presides over the House.

Koppelman, who has chaired the House Judiciary Committee, succeeds Rep. Larry Klemin, R-Bismarck, as the 67th speaker of the House. His son, Rep. Ben Koppelman, R-West Fargo, seconded his nomination. Republicans control the House 80-14.

The new speaker thanked his fellow representatives in brief comments, noting the "unprecedented times" of the coronavirus pandemic.

"It's been nearly two years since this body convened, and here in the people's house, we are the people's chamber and the people's branch," Koppelman said. "We're here to do the people's work. You are the voice of North Dakota. It's true every session, but this time it's more important than ever."

Democrats nominated Rep. Marvin Nelson, D-Rolla. A Democrat was last elected House speaker in 1982.

Koppelman was first elected in 1994. The 2021 Legislature convenes Jan. 5.

