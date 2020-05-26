Trump weighs in on North Dakota race, tweeting endorsement for treasurer candidate

"I think it comes down to the fact that I have been and always was a supporter of Donald Trump," he said of the endorsement. Johnston was first elected to the Legislature in 2016.

Since the tweet, traffic to Johnston's campaign webpage and social media has surged and he's received more donations, he said.

Beadle attributed Trump's endorsement of Johnston to Cramer seeking a favor from the president. Cramer said Trump endorsed Johnston "after I informed him of the two people running."

Cramer, who also has endorsed Johnston, said he spoke last week with Trump and pointed out Johnston's early 2016 support for the president. Johnston also has been supportive of Cramer.

"People that supported Donald Trump early and had the courage to do it when it really mattered ... those are people that Donald Trump stands with," Cramer said.

He also told Trump of pro-Beadle flyers with images of Trump and Beadle that Cramer said "demonstrated a gross mischaracterization" of Beadle's relationship with the president.

"To me, that just had to be corrected," Cramer said.