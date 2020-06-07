Trump endorses Burgum for second term

President Donald Trump on Sunday endorsed North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum in a flurry of tweets supporting 12 Republican candidates.
"Governor Doug Burgum (@DougForDakota) is doing a phenomenal job leading North Dakota! He is a true Conservative, and First Lady Kathryn Burgum’s leadership against the disease of addiction inspires us all. Doug has my Complete and Total Endorsement! #NDGOV," Trump tweeted to his 82 million followers at 2:12 p.m. Sunday, along with a link to donate to Burgum's reelection campaign.
Burgum and Lt. Gov. Brent Sanford are seeking a second term. They face Republican challengers Michael Coachman and Joel Hylden in the Republican primary. The winners will face Democratic-NPL candidates Shelley Lenz and Ben Vig and Libertarians DuWayne Hendrickson and Joshua Voytek in November.
Trump also has tweeted his endorsement of state Rep. Dan Johnston, R-Kathryn, for state treasurer, a typically low-profile statewide race.
Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.