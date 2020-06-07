You are the owner of this article.
Trump endorses Burgum for second term

President Donald Trump

President Donald Trump was greeted by dignitaries and supporters after arriving on Air Force One at the Bismarck Municipal Airport before traveling to speak at the Andeavor Mandan Refinery on Sept. 6, 2017, about tax reform.

 MIKE MCCLEARY, TRIBUNE

President Donald Trump on Sunday endorsed North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum in a flurry of tweets supporting 12 Republican candidates.

"Governor Doug Burgum (@DougForDakota) is doing a phenomenal job leading North Dakota! He is a true Conservative, and First Lady Kathryn Burgum’s leadership against the disease of addiction inspires us all. Doug has my Complete and Total Endorsement! #NDGOV," Trump tweeted to his 82 million followers at 2:12 p.m. Sunday, along with a link to donate to Burgum's reelection campaign.

Burgum and Lt. Gov. Brent Sanford are seeking a second term. They face Republican challengers Michael Coachman and Joel Hylden in the Republican primary. The winners will face Democratic-NPL candidates Shelley Lenz and Ben Vig and Libertarians DuWayne Hendrickson and Joshua Voytek in November.

Trump also has tweeted his endorsement of state Rep. Dan Johnston, R-Kathryn, for state treasurer, a typically low-profile statewide race.

Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.

