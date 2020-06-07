Trump endorses Burgum for second term

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

President Donald Trump on Sunday endorsed North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum in a flurry of tweets supporting 12 Republican candidates.

"Governor Doug Burgum (@DougForDakota) is doing a phenomenal job leading North Dakota! He is a true Conservative, and First Lady Kathryn Burgum’s leadership against the disease of addiction inspires us all. Doug has my Complete and Total Endorsement! #NDGOV," Trump tweeted to his 82 million followers at 2:12 p.m. Sunday, along with a link to donate to Burgum's reelection campaign.

Burgum and Lt. Gov. Brent Sanford are seeking a second term. They face Republican challengers Michael Coachman and Joel Hylden in the Republican primary. The winners will face Democratic-NPL candidates Shelley Lenz and Ben Vig and Libertarians DuWayne Hendrickson and Joshua Voytek in November.

Trump also has tweeted his endorsement of state Rep. Dan Johnston, R-Kathryn, for state treasurer, a typically low-profile statewide race.

Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.