Transgender discrimination, fair competition brought up in school sports bill

It's unclear how many students have played under the regulation. Koppelman said he's not aware of any trans female high school athletes in North Dakota.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"I think the criticism of this bill is basically criticizing the bill's preemption against allowing something that isn't happening and hasn't happened that maybe some individuals would like to see happen," he told the Tribune.

Directors of the High School Activities Association did not immediately respond to a Tribune inquiry regarding the regulation and the bill. The organization didn't testify on the bill.

Several opponents said the bill is discriminatory.

Dave Williams, president of the Bismarck chapter of Parents, Friends and Allies of people who are LGBTQ, spoke about his transgender teenager's experience participating in middle school track, going from "a reclusive outcast to being part of something and allowing our child to be who they are."

"We met with the coaches. They were professionals and treated our child like anyone else -- no favoritism, no shaming; just practice hard and represent your school," Williams said.