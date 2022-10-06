Thompson named to lead WSI

Gov. Doug Burgum has appointed Art Thompson as director of North Dakota Workforce Safety & Insurance effective Nov. 1.
Thompson, a Washburn native, for four years has been director of the North Dakota Concrete Council. He worked previously as general and business manager of JMAC Resources, and has served as operations manager for Knife River Corp. and senior public relations representative for MDU Resources Group. Early in his career he was WSI’s public relations manager.
Thompson holds a bachelor’s degree in mass communications from Minnesota State University Moorhead and a master’s in management from the University of Mary in Bismarck.
Thompson replaces Bryan Klipfel, who will retire Dec. 31.
WSI is an employer-financed, no-fault insurance state fund covering workplace injuries and deaths. It has 260 employees and a two-year budget of $73 million.