'This one is just nuts': Candidates vying for office in a pandemic rethink campaigns

“This one is just nuts,” he said. “We’re just taking a guess.”

This year, he took out several newspaper ads in mid-May and tried to distribute his yard signs as quickly as possible earlier this spring. As he dropped off signs at supporters’ homes, he made sure to keep his distance.

“Some of them have waved to me from the window,” he said with a laugh.

While candidates adjust their campaigns, county auditors have to adapt the way they run elections.

That’s particularly true in more urban counties such as Burleigh where there might be dozens of polling locations to rent and staff during a typical election.

About 20 counties have not previously held vote-by-mail elections, said Bonnie Erickson, president of the North Dakota County Auditors Association.

But for the past 10 years, voting by mail has been the norm for voters in Benson County, where Erickson is auditor.

“A lot of them were uncertain the first year or so,” she said. “Once they do it, they determine they really like it. It’s so convenient, especially in November when you don’t know what the weather is going to be like.”