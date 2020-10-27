Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library organizers raise $100M, can tap into $50M in state money

Donors who gave $100,000 or more include First International Bank & Trust Chairman and CEO Steve Stenehjem; and Gene Nicholas, a former, longtime state representative and a founding board member of Dakota Growers Pasta.

Those who gave $1 million or more include RD Offutt Farms founder Ron Offutt; Scheels CEO Steve Scheel; and former Forum Communications CEO William Marcil.

Sanford Health gave $100,000 or more. Bell Bank and Microsoft each donated $1 million or more.

O'Keefe said the $100 million is "a significant milestone on a much longer journey," with announcements to come before Thanksgiving related to construction plans and new hires.

The board is eyeing about 60 acres of U.S. Forest Service land for the library's preferred site near the Medora Musical's Burning Hills Amphitheatre. Norway- and New York-based architectural firm Snohetta was chosen last month to design the library.

"With this $100M secured, the T.R. Library just went from if to when," O'Keefe said in an email. "We are making plans to conclude the design concept by the end of 2021, formalize our construction documents, and potentially have shovels hit dirt as early as 2021 or 2022."

The library is planned to open in 2025.