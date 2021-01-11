Theodore Roosevelt National Park projects to make strides in 2021

"This park is one of the lesser-visited parks in the system, and you can get to places where you don't see people in this park, and I think that is definitely a draw," the superintendent said.

Road repairs

For more than a year and a half, park visitors haven't been able to travel the full loop of the South Unit's scenic drive, which threads rugged Badlands, grassy prairie and river bottomland.

A slump due to erosion carried away a section of roadway in May 2019 near Badlands Overlook. Ever since, visitors have had to drive in and back out due to a miles-long road closure, along which other failures have occurred, including sinkholes and road movement.

Ross said visitors have been understanding about the closure, with few complaints. And she points out that motorists are able to see the park's Badlands from "a full, different perspective, exactly 180 degrees when you have to return the same way you came into the park."

The U.S. Federal Highway Administration will use a pending geotechnical assessment report to design a road repair plan with an architectural and engineering firm in 2021, with construction to be completed by the end of 2022, if all goes according to plan, Ross said.