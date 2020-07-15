Sweeping measures against coronavirus deployed in North Dakota prisons

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Seven inmates and seven staff of North Dakota's corrections system have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since the coronavirus pandemic emerged in the state, with most of those cases at the State Penitentiary in Bismarck.

North Dakota's top corrections official on Wednesday updated the Legislature's interim Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation Review Committee on her agency's response to the pandemic. The department oversees state-sentenced incarceration, parole and probation, among other duties.

The department's efforts have included suspending prison visitation and new admissions, quarantining and testing before and after jail transports, and separating groups of inmates by wings and floors of housing.

Only three staff have not yet recovered. There have been no related deaths.

Department Director Leann Bertsch said corrections officials moved quickly after the first coronavirus case was confirmed in North Dakota in March and haven't let up since, relying on Medical Director Dr. John Hagan's recommendations and previous pandemic plans from the 2005 avian flu outbreak.

Bertsch, who leaves July 31 for a new job in Utah after 15 years heading corrections, said figuring her department's "new norm" for operational capacity remains an ongoing discussion.