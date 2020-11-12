Study OK'd for North Dakota Legacy Fund in-state investing

The Legacy Fund's in-state investments with the Bank of North Dakota were valued at more than $113 million as of Sept. 30. That's 1.5% of the fund.

The study will gather information on how to develop a program to fit with the fund's existing investment framework, said Dave Hunter, executive director and chief investment officer of the state Retirement & Investment Office.

"We want to work with (the consultant) and the managers who are experienced in this to be able to figure out what is the best fit for the opportunity set that we have here in North Dakota and what we think we can get the best risk-adjusted returns for the Legacy Fund, while of course attracting additional capital to North Dakota," Hunter said.

State Treasurer Kelly Schmidt, who leaves office next month after 16 years, urged caution for the path ahead, advocating to find out what other states have done wrong and to keep politics out of decisions.

"It's like making sausage," the state's longest-serving treasurer said. "It's the only time I ever heard my in-laws cuss at each other because my father-in-law wanted more garlic and my mother-in-law wanted more pepper, but you know what? By the time they got it all figured out, we had some really good sausage, but you had to pad it a little bit and throw it in the fry pan and taste it a little bit."