State's attorney, auditor highlight local races; newly elected commissioners react

Tuesday's general election ballot was marked by few competitive local races, but the Burleigh County auditor's race went down to the wire, and the Morton County state's attorney's race drew widespread interest.

Longtime incumbent State's Attorney Allen Koppy defeated former assistant prosecutor Gabrielle Goter in a race in which issues were sometimes blurred by Koppy's firing of Goter partway through the campaign after an investigation into allegations that she created a hostile work environment. Koppy got 54% of the 9,857 votes cast.

Koppy, 66, will serve another four-year term in the position he’s held since 1987. He said in a statement to the Tribune that he is "grateful for the trust and confidence the community has placed in me. It is a great responsibility but also an honor to hold the state’s attorney position."

Koppy also said he wanted to "extend my appreciation to my opponent, Gabrielle Goter. Gabrielle was a long-time employee of Morton County and a worthy running mate. I wish Gabrielle Goter the absolute best in her upcoming endeavors."

He told the Tribune during the campaign that he wasn't running on any sort of agenda, “Just taking care of business as it comes along."

Goter, 39, in a written statement to the Tribune on Wednesday said she was disappointed in the election results but at the same time “grateful to the voters, family, friends and colleagues who have supported me through this process.”

“I am not sure what my professional future holds,” she said.

Goter gave a nod to law enforcement officers, social workers and other colleagues she said have “supported and collaborated with me in accomplishing some truly remarkable things in my career as a prosecutor.”

The Missouri Valley Lodge of the Fraternal Order of Police endorsed Goter during the campaign.

Burleigh County

Burleigh County's auditor race wasn't decided until the end -- county tax official and Bismarck City Commissioner Mark Splonskowski garnered 51% of the vote to beat Kirsten Dvorak, executive director of The Arc of Bismarck and The Arc of North Dakota.

The county commission will have three new members -- Steve Schwab, Wayne Munson and Jerry Woodcox won seats with 22%, 22% and 21% of the vote, respectively, with all precincts reporting. Amelia Doll (20%) and Dustin Gawrylow (14%) were defeated.

Schwab, a small business owner and former Bismarck city commissioner, said: "I just hope I can work well together with the new commissioners and seated commissioners and make the county a better place to live.”

Munson, a Bismarck Parks and Recreation board commissioner, said: "It means a lot that the folks have recognized that I’m dedicated to doing what I want -- I want to help the citizens.”

Woodcox, a small business owner and previous county commissioner, said: “I’m happy that I’ll be back in there for another four years. The experience is going to be needed because there is a lot of problems to be fixed at the county level.”

Burleigh residents also narrowly approved a new draft of the county’s home rule charter. The measure will allow the county commission and county residents to adopt ordinances. Tuesday's vote was 51% in favor and 49% against, with all precincts reporting.