Bismarck City Commissioner Mark Splonskowski is resigning in the wake of attorney opinions that he’ll encounter conflicts of interest when he assumes the Burleigh County auditor/treasurer position in April.

Sponkowski was elected to the county post in November but had planned to also serve out his City Commission term, which ends in 2024. He had maintained that holding both positions would not be an issue.

Splonskowski told the County Commission on Monday night that he would step down as city commissioner effective March 20. He cited “the question of an incompatibility between the positions of Burleigh County auditor and Bismarck city commissioner.”

“This is something that I believed could be worked out since I could not find major conflicts before or during the campaign and election,” he said. “Unfortunately, this does not seem to be the case. We have recently received two opinions, one written and one verbal, stating that there are major conflicts between the two positions.”

Splonskowski noted that during the last City Commission meeting he was excluded from voting on some matters “out of caution.”

“I foresee this only increasing, and due to any real or perceived conflicts of interest, I would become relatively ineffective as a commissioner and hindered as a county auditor for the foreseeable future,” he said. “Due to these circumstances I have determined through long discussions, thought and prayer that I will be able to better serve the people of both Bismarck and all of Burleigh County if I resign my position as Bismarck city commissioner.”

County Commission Chair Becky Matthews thanked Splonskowski for “weighing (the matter) heavily.”

“I know it was a hard decision. I appreciate you making that hard decision,” she said.

Matthews told the Tribune that the commission did not take a formal position on whether Splonskowski should resign his city seat, but she noted that Commissioners Brian Bitner and Wayne Munson during a previous meeting had said they stepped away from other positions after being elected to the commission. Splonskowski referenced those comments in his remarks Monday night.

Splonskowski submitted a resignation email to the city following the county meeting, according to city spokesman Kalen Ost.

The email to City Administrator Keith Hunke consisted of one sentence: "I would like to submit my resignation from the Bismarck City Commission effective March 20th 2023. Let me know if there’s anything more I need to do or if you have questions. Thanks."

Splonskowski, who works for the county tax equalization department, did not immediately respond to Tribune requests for comment Tuesday.

There is no state law that addresses a person holding two elected offices. The City of Bismarck Policy Manual states that each employee and city officer is responsible for performing his or her job in accordance with the highest ethical standards of business conduct.

City and county leaders raised questions about a potential conflict of interest. City Commissioner Steve Marquardt in January requested the city attorney's opinion on the matter.

City Attorney Jannelle Combs said in a written opinion that "Commissioner Splonskowski will have a fiduciary duty to both entities therefore creating a potential conflict of interest."

She said at a City Commission meeting on Feb. 14 that “We don’t know if it will impact the ability of the (city) board to function and we can’t foresee when that would happen.”

The city and county work together on several projects -- such as the public health building -- that could force Splonskowski to recuse himself from voting due to fiduciary duties to both the city and county. If he were to recuse himself from an issue, he would need to do it in both his city and county roles, according to Combs' opinion, which notes the potential for "a significant number of recusals."

Burleigh County State's Attorney Julie Lawyer told county commissioners on Feb. 23 that she thinks the two positions “are incompatible,” and that "If (Splonskowski) is recusing himself from voting at the City Commission then he's not fulfilling the obligations of that position."

“Really what it boils down to is which position he’s going to choose,” Lawyer said at the meeting.

Splonskowski had told the City Commission on Feb. 14 that Lawyer had informally told him last February there would be no conflict of interest in holding the auditor and commissioner positions.

In the days following he sent the Tribune a statement to correct the record, saying that he “never spoke directly with Mrs. Lawyer, however I did speak with Burleigh County human resources on the subject.” He told his fellow commissioners the same on Feb. 28.

Lawyer during the Feb. 23 County Commission meeting said she did not speak with Splonskowski about the matter in February 2022.

County Human Resources Director Pamela Binder told the Tribune that she never had a conversation with Splonskowski about the auditor position prior to the Feb. 14 City Commission meeting.

Splonskowski told fellow commissioners during the Feb. 28 meeting that he did not know “why Human Services does not remember having that conversation.”

Going forward

The five-member City Commission will have three options after Splonskowski steps down, according to Ost: have a special election to fill his seat, appoint someone to serve out the remainder of the term, or act as a body of four until the June 2024 election.

The cost of a special election might preclude that option, Ost said. The commission is likely to discuss the matter at its meeting next Tuesday, March 14.

