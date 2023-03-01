Bismarck City Commissioner Mark Splonskowski told fellow commissioners on Tuesday night that he misspoke during a previous meeting amid discussion about potential conflicts of interest on his part.

Splonskowski was elected county auditor/treasurer in November. He assumes the post in April, but plans to also serve out his City Commission term, which ends in 2024. He maintains that holding both positions will not be an issue.

Splonskowski had told the City Commission on Feb. 14 that Burleigh County State's Attorney Julie Lawyer had informally told him last February that there would be no conflict of interest in holding the auditor and commissioner positions.

At the meeting Tuesday, he told the commissioners that he “never spoke directly with Mrs. Lawyer; however, I did speak with Burleigh County Human Resources on the subject.”

Lawyer during last week’s County Commission meeting said she did not speak with Splonskowski about the matter in February 2022. She also said she thinks the two positions “are incompatible,” and that "If (Splonskowski) is recusing himself from voting at the City Commission then he's not fulfilling the obligations of that position."

County Human Resources Director Pamela Binder told the Tribune that she never had a conversation with Splonskowski about the auditor position prior to the Feb. 14 City Commission meeting.

City Commissioner Steve Marquardt on Tuesday asked Splonskowski about the discrepancy between his and Binder's statements.

Splonskowski replied, “I do not know why Human Resources does not remember having that conversation with me. For the sake of all honesty, I have to stick by what I truly remember.”

The City Commission in preparation for Tuesday's meeting prepared two consent agendas, one for all members and one without Splonskowski to prevent any potential conflict of interest. City Attorney Jannelle Combs will review all future agendas ahead of meetings to decide which items could be a conflict of interest.

There is no state law that addresses a person holding two elected offices. The City of Bismarck Policy Manual states that each employee and city officer is responsible for performing his or her job in accordance with the highest ethical standards of business conduct.

Combs said in a written opinion earlier this month that she thinks Splonskowski will have a potential conflict of interest when he assumes both of his duties.