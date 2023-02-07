The Burleigh County Commission has reconsidered its earlier rejection of a proposal to create a special committee with the city dedicated to improving communication.

The two governments at times have overlapping interests, roles and expenses, but the relationship has been strained of late, and it became an issue in last year's County Commission election. The two entities clashed last year on funding for Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health and for a new public health building under construction. And Bismarck's Renaissance Zone community revitalization area expired last year when the County Commission denied support to reauthorize the program.

The City Commission approved the creation of a city-county committee on Jan. 10, but the County Commission on Jan. 18 rejected the idea without taking a formal vote.

Bismarck Mayor Mike Schmitz spoke to the County Commission on Monday night about the importance of open communication between the city and county.

“We have some very critical services that we need to work together on, and we need to create transparency between both commissions,” Schmitz said.

County Commissioner Brian Bitner backed the creation of the special committee but voiced reservations.

“I’m going to support this in the hopes that maybe it's not just crazy or insane -- which I think it is,” Bitner said. “It's really vital that the city of Bismarck and Burleigh County staff get on the same page.”

Bitner previously rejected the creation of a city-county committee, citing the existing Intergovernmental Committee as an avenue of communication that already exists.

The city and county previously tried to handle communication issues by forming the Intergovernmental Committee in early 2015. The city, county, Bismarck Public Schools and Bismarck Parks formed the group. Meetings are to be held every quarter but the committee has met only five times in the last three years.

Other county commissioners voiced hope in the new committee.

“You've got different administrators in your staff and we've certainly got different ones in our staff, so I think we've got a good chance at making this thing work,” County Commissioner Jerry Woodcox told Schmitz.

The County Commission voted unanimously to create the committee.

The special joint committee will be composed of Schmitz, City Administrator Keith Hunke, County Commission Chair Becky Matthews and County Auditor Leo Vetter. City and county department directors will be called upon to provide information and insight into policies, practices and projects impacting both political subdivisions. Portfolio-holding commissioners will be invited to participate in discussions associated with their assigned departments and committees.

The monthly meetings will be open to the public and recorded.