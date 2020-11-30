Some opposition brews to North Dakota Legislature mask mandate

"I'm not looking to get thrown out by the sergeant-at-arms even though I wholly disagree with it," said Becker, who would like to see masks encouraged but not required and remote participation available for people uncomfortable with no mandate, or who are elderly or vulnerable.

Another Bismarck-area representative said he won't support the proposal because he sees residents of his district who don't support mask mandates.

"I don't think they should force it on other people, and I think it's an individual right if they want to wear one," said Rep. Jeff Magrum, R-Hazelton, whose district reaches into southern Burleigh County. He said "I suppose I'll have to" wear a mask should the rule be adopted because "I've got a job to do for the district people."

Rep. Dan Ruby, R-Minot, opposes a mask requirement but expects one will be adopted. He sees it as "just wrong" that some lawmakers who have recovered from COVID-19 would be required to wear a mask. "It doesn't make sense to test people who have already had it," he added. He'd like to see testing first focus on antibodies, which would indicate that a person has contracted the virus but could have been asymptomatic.