Some North Dakota ballot measure groups readjust to 2022

"If a second (coronavirus) wave hits, we may not even be able to do it for '22. We just don't know," Owen said. The group has a submission deadline of Dec. 16, one year after Jaeger approved the petition.

The April 9 COVID-19 death of longtime petitioner Ralph Muecke, of Gladstone, hit home, Owen said. Muecke, 75, was the second person in Stark County reported to have died with the respiratory disease.

"When that happened, all of the responsible measure committees kinda met and said, 'Let's stop,'" Owen said. "And we don't want to send our people back on the streets too soon."

The Legislature's interim Judiciary Committee is undertaking a study of the impacts of legalizing marijuana, with a report due this fall.

A proposed constitutional initiative to eliminate property taxes "never got off the ground," said measure chairman Rick Becker, a Republican state representative from Bismarck.

"As of February of this year, things were lined up perfectly for this to be the best thing ever for North Dakota, and then we had COVID and the temporary drop in oil prices, which was going to make it nearly impossible, so you just have to face facts and that's where it's at for now," Becker said.