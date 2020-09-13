Siting, local input key for Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library design

The board will select an architect on Sept. 18. O'Keefe emphasized the chosen design concept will change. How closely a final design might fit in with the Western ambience of Medora remains to be seen. O'Keefe said the architect "will be in Medora and North Dakota pretty constantly over the next few years to engage with the public and talk through their designs."

Other local projects have strived to "keep a certain ambience in the community," said former Gov. Ed Schafer, chairman of the Theodore Roosevelt Medora Foundation, which runs the Medora Musical, the Bully Pulpit Golf Course and other attractions. He cited how construction of the Rough Riders Hotel "paid attention" to certain building materials, such as wood.

Schafer said he was "pleased" with the library design concepts and expects the facility won't be "garish or standoutish" but is "going to be an attraction in a community of which there are many."

"I thought that the (finalist) architects really spent a lot of time in the community to try to figure out what people are interested in and what fits in people's minds who live in Medora, so my suspicion is as a singular architect is chosen and a design starts to be revised, I think they're going to make it fit," he said.