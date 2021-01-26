Several bills propose tweaks for medical marijuana in North Dakota

Ruby said is bill is meant "to add a little bit more patient advocacy and input," after he heard about concerns about representation and quality.

State Medical Marijuana Division Director Jason Wahl spoke in support of the bill. The fee removal could lead to more caregivers in the program by reducing would could be a financial burden for some families, he said.

He also supported increasing caregivers to three, particularly when one may not be sufficient, such as in situations with separated parents.

The committee did not take immediate action on the bill.

Edibles

Rep. Gretchen Dobervich, D-Fargo, introduced House Bill 1391, which would make edible products available to patients in the medical marijuana program.

Dobervich said patients have asked for edibles, which she said are easier to consume for some people and reduce the urge to smoke. The edibles would come in the form of soft or hard square lozenges.

Dobervich said her bill is "just building on what we've already done."