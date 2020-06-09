Results too close to call in North Dakota GOP treasurer race

Results were too close to call Tuesday night in North Dakota's Republican race for state treasurer nominee.
State Reps. Thomas Beadle of Fargo and Dan Johnston of Kathryn were within about 4% of each other with 333 of 422 precincts fully reporting. Beadle was leading with 52% to Johnston's 48%.
Beadle is a real estate broker and a business development manager for Super Studio who has served in the House since 2010. Johnston was first elected in 2016 and runs a small farm with his family.
Whoever wins moves on to November’s general election.
With Republicans' state endorsing convention canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, Beadle and Johnston both proceeded to the June election to vie for their party's nomination from voters.
Treasurer is the only statewide race without an incumbent. Republican Treasurer Kelly Schmidt, the state's longest-serving treasurer, didn't seek a fifth term.
Democrat Mark Haugen, who has had three unsuccessful legislative bids, faced no opposition on Tuesday and advances to November. A Democrat last won the treasurer's office in 2000. Republicans hold all statewide and congressional seats in North Dakota, and control the Legislature.
The Republican treasurer's race drew attention for President Donald Trump's May 24 tweet endorsing Johnston, stemming from a nudge by U.S. Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D, a longtime Trump ally. Gov. Doug Burgum gave $25,000 to Beadle's campaign.
North Dakota's treasurer is custodian of the state's funds and heads a seven-person office, one of the smallest in state government. The treasurer also sits on a number of boards, including the State Canvassing Board, the State Historical Board and the Board of University and School Lands.
The next state treasurer takes office Jan. 1, at a salary of $110,582.
Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.