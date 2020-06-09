Results too close to call in North Dakota GOP treasurer race

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Results were too close to call Tuesday night in North Dakota's Republican race for state treasurer nominee.

State Reps. Thomas Beadle of Fargo and Dan Johnston of Kathryn were within about 4% of each other with 333 of 422 precincts fully reporting. Beadle was leading with 52% to Johnston's 48%.

Beadle is a real estate broker and a business development manager for Super Studio who has served in the House since 2010. Johnston was first elected in 2016 and runs a small farm with his family.

Whoever wins moves on to November’s general election.

With Republicans' state endorsing convention canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, Beadle and Johnston both proceeded to the June election to vie for their party's nomination from voters.

Treasurer is the only statewide race without an incumbent. Republican Treasurer Kelly Schmidt, the state's longest-serving treasurer, didn't seek a fifth term.

Democrat Mark Haugen, who has had three unsuccessful legislative bids, faced no opposition on Tuesday and advances to November. A Democrat last won the treasurer's office in 2000. Republicans hold all statewide and congressional seats in North Dakota, and control the Legislature.