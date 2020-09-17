Remote access, rule changes prepare 2021 Legislature for 'what-ifs'

The Legislative Council already has had a staff member diagnosed with COVID-19, leading the 32-person agency to work remotely for two weeks last month.

Pollert said he doesn't prefer a mask mandate. He agrees with Gov. Doug Burgum's approach to advocate mask wearing and encourage personal responsibility in doing so.

Wardner said he and Pollert have "got an idea what we're going to do" regarding masks, but he declined to elaborate. They will be speaking with Boschee and Senate Minority Leader Joan Heckaman, D-New Rockford.

Deciding how to hold floor sessions and setting meeting spaces for committees are ongoing discussions, Pollert said.

"We definitely have to social distance. No doubt about that," he said.

Wardner said legislative leaders will be double-checking preparations and probably will refine some details.

Committee chairs will have to decide how to handle a potentially increased interest in public testimony, Pollert said. High-profile bills could draw 1,000 or 2,000 people wanting to give remote testimony, he said. Interested people are still able to email testimony to lawmakers.

"That chairman is going to have to control how he's going to run his committee," Pollert said.