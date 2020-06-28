Ranging reasons account for varied salaries of North Dakota state officials

"I'm sure that every one would say that they have the most responsible job, but there is a difference," Holmberg said.

Historically, some offices have been viewed as less important, he said. But the Legislature in recent years has moved to boost those salaries, he added.

'A lot of underlying things'

The state treasurer's salary was a recent debate. The 2019 Legislature bumped the pay 8% in a "salary equity increase" to be in line with the state auditor, insurance commissioner and secretary of state, whose pay soon goes to $110,582.

For many years, the treasurer was the lowest-paid official. The treasurer is custodian of state funds, sits on several boards and runs the smallest office of an elected official -- seven people.

"You can have disagreements on different positions and whether one is harder to do than the other," Rep. Dan Ruby, R-Minot, said in a 2019 floor debate. "When you're leading people and you're in the public eye and you have a responsibility for your duty and it's being done well, it should be compensated equitably, and I think that's what we should do."