A string of racial taunting at North Dakota high school basketball games has prompted legislation in Bismarck.

House Concurrent Resolution 3022 calls for a legislative study that seeks to clarify the role of education officials, school districts and athletics regulators in promoting proper spectator behavior at sporting events. The study would include a "clarification of (spectator) expectations and consequences for violating those expectations."

The House passed the resolution on Monday. The Senate will now consider the legislation.

Rep. Jayme Davis, a Rolette Democrat and enrolled member of the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa, said she brought the proposal after learning of two recent basketball games where young fans made racist remarks and gestures toward non-white players.

Bismarck parents accused fans in Jamestown High School's student section of directing racist chants and hand motions toward Bismarck High School players during a game on Jan. 31. Fans allegedly yelled the N-word and made monkey noises at a Black player and aimed scalping motions at a Native American player.

Jamestown school officials acknowledged student spectators had made disparaging and racially insensitive remarks during the game, and a handful of unnamed students were disciplined for taking part in the racist taunting.

About two weeks later, video captured at a basketball game in Dickinson showed a young fan taunting Native American players from Turtle Mountain Community High School. Dickinson school officials said they disciplined a student after the incident.

The North Dakota High School Activities Association approved several changes last month meant to strengthen its anti-harassment rules, but disgruntled parents said more should be done to hold offenders, school districts and referees accountable.

The displays of bigotry in Jamestown and Dickinson brought Davis back to her basketball playing days in the mid 1990s when opponents and fans regularly hurled racist insults her way.

The first such incident came at a tournament in fifth or sixth grade when a girl on the other team told her she smelled "like a dirty Indian," Davis recalled.

As a high school player at Oak Grove Lutheran School in Fargo, opponents refused to shake her hand before games, Davis said. Rivals referred to her as a "prairie N-word" throughout her youth career on the hardwood, she added. Eventually, Davis said she developed a thick skin to racist remarks and treatment.

"I don't want that for these kids. I don't want that to be part of their norm," Davis said. "You shouldn't have to worry in a sports competition about being called these names or being attacked in any way."

Rep. Lisa Finley-DeVille, D-Mandaree, noted that her son and his predominantly Native American team faced racial taunting and cultural mockery during their run at the Class B state basketball tournament in 2010.

Davis said there's no accountability for harassers or schools even though the vitriol coming from the bleachers is now caught on camera. That's why a study on how to handle spectator misconduct is needed, she added.

If the resolution passes and legislative leaders elect to go forward with the interim study, lawmakers could receive input from a proposed task force made up of state education officials, a high school sports regulator and tribal representatives.