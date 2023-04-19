North Dakota senators failed to override Gov. Doug Burgum’s veto of a bill that would have outlawed the approval voting method used by Fargo in some city elections.

A 28-19 vote in the Republican-led Senate on Wednesday means Burgum’s veto of House Bill 1273 stands and the proposal will not go into effect. The legislation sponsored by Rep. Ben Koppelman, R-West Fargo, would have banned ranked-choice and approval voting in North Dakota.

Overriding a veto requires a two-thirds majority vote in each chamber -- 32 votes in the Senate and 63 in the House of Representatives, which cleared that bar earlier this month. Both chambers had previously passed the bill by veto-proof majorities.

Burgum said earlier this month the approval voting ban represents an “egregious example of state overreach” that “blatantly infringes on local control." The Republican governor noted that the legislation would invite lawsuits against the state.

In 2018, 64% of Fargo voters endorsed a measure to enact an approval voting system for certain municipal elections. The alternative voting method asks voters to select all of the candidates they favor rather than just a single candidate. Proponents of approval voting in Fargo contend the system promotes the election of the most popular candidates from large fields of candidates.

No other cities in the state are known to use approval or ranked-choice voting methods.

Supporters of Koppelman’s legislation said approval voting strays from the American voting tradition of "one person, one vote."