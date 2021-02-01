Proposals would expand North Dakota addiction treatment voucher program

'Just so important'

Several factors led to the funding shortfall, according to Sagness.

Voucher funding for 2019-21 was based on budget estimates made six months before the 2019 Legislature began. The program also grew rapidly, partially due to a 2019 change that enabled the program to cover medication-assisted treatment for opioid addiction.

"Plus it was a new program, so we had never really had our arms around how many individuals were going to need this type of program," Sagness said.

The $8 million took the voucher program only through the first year of the 2019-21 budget cycle, with $7.1 million spent after 13 months.

Services continued for the 1,400 people using the voucher, Sagness said. But there was a gap from July 1 to Nov. 1 for anyone qualifying for the program in that period. Sagness said they were still eligible for services at the state's eight regional human service centers.

"We have capacity in every human service center, so there would have been no need for someone to not be able to receive those services, unless they chose that they wanted to work with a private provider," she said.