Proposals would expand North Dakota addiction treatment voucher program

State officials want to more than double the funding for an addiction treatment voucher program that ran short of money last year, about halfway through North Dakota's current budget cycle.
The Behavioral Health Division of the state Department of Human Services runs the substance abuse disorder voucher program. The 2015 Legislature created the voucher, which is used to cover gaps in people's abilities to access services close to them.
For example, someone in a rural town who lives far from a publicly funded state human service center could use a voucher to obtain services from a local private provider.
"We pay for whatever services are medically necessary," Division Director Pamela Sagness said.
More than 4,200 people have used the program. Twenty-one private providers offer services through the voucher, which extends to screening, evaluations, individual therapy, outpatient or residential treatment, transportation, and room and board.
The 2019 Legislature budgeted $8 million for the program, and it ran out last summer. Gov. Doug Burgum's budget plan for the next two-year budget cycle proposes $17 million for the vouchers.
"Our budget proposal matches the funding to the increased demand for the program," the governor told the Legislature in December.
'Just so important'
Several factors led to the funding shortfall, according to Sagness.
Voucher funding for 2019-21 was based on budget estimates made six months before the 2019 Legislature began. The program also grew rapidly, partially due to a 2019 change that enabled the program to cover medication-assisted treatment for opioid addiction.
"Plus it was a new program, so we had never really had our arms around how many individuals were going to need this type of program," Sagness said.
The $8 million took the voucher program only through the first year of the 2019-21 budget cycle, with $7.1 million spent after 13 months.
Services continued for the 1,400 people using the voucher, Sagness said. But there was a gap from July 1 to Nov. 1 for anyone qualifying for the program in that period. Sagness said they were still eligible for services at the state's eight regional human service centers.
"We have capacity in every human service center, so there would have been no need for someone to not be able to receive those services, unless they chose that they wanted to work with a private provider," she said.
To patch the hole, Human Services created a new program last fall using the same criteria as the voucher, with $1.7 million of federal CARES Act coronavirus aid.
Federal funding also allowed the state to contract with two opioid treatment providers to continue services and accept new participants through Sept. 30. Providers were reimbursed based on a fee schedule. After federal law changes, Medicaid began reimbursing for methadone services on Oct. 1.
As of Nov. 30, Human Services had reimbursed providers more than $1.1 million over what was budgeted for the voucher program.
Sagness believes interest will continue to grow.
"Every year the program grows more and more, and so being able to see this unmet need is just so important," she said.
Budget writers
House Bill 1012 contains the voucher program within the Human Services budget. A panel of House budget writers will hear an overview of the program Tuesday afternoon.
Rep. Jon Nelson, R-Rugby, who chairs the subcommittee, said whether $17 million is doable remains to be seen, but "the goal, though, is to make sure whatever we do that we have funding for 24 months in the voucher."
"We know that people need to stay on the program that they're on and we need to continue to take new people because there's a great need," Nelson said.
Sagness said Human Services has been working with legislative leaders since early June 2020 about program needs.
The $17 million proposal is one part of the largest budget the Legislature handles, comprising general, federal and special funds. Burgum proposed a $4.37 billion Human Services budget for the 2021-23 period.
Nelson said budget writers will deliberate on the budget and might not "get all these pieces put together" until mid-February. The voucher program derives from several funding sources, including $9 million of general fund money the governor proposed.
Border bill
Rep. Alisa Mitskog, D-Wahpeton, proposed House Bill 1402, which would expand the voucher program to include out-of-state treatment providers within 5 miles of North Dakota's border to serve underserved areas.
Wahpeton's border neighbor of Breckenridge, Minnesota, has the sole substance use disorder treatment provider in the sister cities on the Red River.
"We work as a community, the twin towns together," Mitskog told the House Human Services Committee on Wednesday.
She said access and transportation are challenges for Wahpeton-area people who have to go to Fargo for services. Transportation grants in Richland County help people get to Fargo through a local taxi service. Mitskog said those costs can be as steep as $960 for one person for three days a week of treatment in Fargo.
"It's a lot of money we're spending on transportation when we could be devoting it to other services or more for the voucher program, so the solution's pretty simple," Mitskog said.
The bill awaits a House vote.
Reach Jack Dura at 701-223-8482 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.