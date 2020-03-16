Proposal submitted to eliminate property taxes in North Dakota

Supporters of eliminating property taxes in North Dakota have submitted paperwork and language for a proposed ballot measure.

North Dakota Secretary of State Al Jaeger announced Monday the submission of the proposal for "prohibiting all political subdivisions from levying any tax on real or personal property except for bonded indebtedness until paid." State revenues would replace local property taxes.

The proposed measure would change the constitution if it goes to voters in November and is approved.

Jaeger has until March 25 to provide a petition title. Supporters would need to submit 26,904 signatures of qualified voters by July 6 to place the measure on the Nov. 3 ballot.

The proposed measure's sponsoring committee includes four state lawmakers, including Rep. Rick Becker, R-Bismarck, who leads the group.

North Dakota voters in 2012 handily defeated a similar measure, with more than 76% of voters rejecting it.

Two measures are so far set for the Nov. 3 ballot, both from the Legislature: to increase the membership and term limits of North Dakota's State Board of Higher Education, and to involve the Legislature in passing constitutional initiatives.

Two proposed measures would legalize marijuana, but await submission of petition signatures. Another proposal submitted March 6 to Jaeger would enact sweeping election reform.

Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.

