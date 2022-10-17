Potential conflict of interest an issue in Burleigh auditor's race; election security discussed

A nonprofit leader and a county tax official who also serves as a city commissioner are vying to to be Burleigh County's next auditor.

Kirsten Dvorak, executive director of The Arc of Bismarck and The Arc of North Dakota, faces Bismarck City Commissioner Mark Splonskowski in the Nov. 8 general election. Splonskowski has worked for the county tax equalization department since 2014.

The auditor is the county's chief financial officer and also handles the administration of elections. The position is a four-year term and has a salary between $87,500 and $97,100. The elected candidate will take office May 1, 2023.

Current Auditor Leo Vetter is not seeking reelection. He has not elaborated on his reasoning. Vetter was elected in 2020 to fill out the rest of former auditor Kevin Glatt's term. Glatt resigned in October 2019 without offering a reason.

Splonskowski grew up near Lake Park, Minnesota, and moved to Bismarck in 2013 to marry his wife, Alexandria. They have two children. Dvorak was born in Bismarck and makes her home in the city. She and her husband, Dan, have one son.

Potential conflict?

Splonskowski was elected to the Bismarck City Commission in 2020. If elected county auditor, he intends to continue serving on the city board. His term ends in 2024.

There is no state law that addresses a person holding two elected offices, according to North Dakota Association of Counties attorney Aaron Birst. State Supreme Court cases and attorney general opinions have fleshed out the issue, and the principle is that someone cannot hold two positions in government if the offices are "incompatible," he said.

Incompatibility exists when performing the duties of one office interferes with performing the duties of the other, Birst said. He added that the attorney general has said it is a case-by-case analysis.

Splonskowski said he would avoid conflicts of interest by abstaining from any commission votes where he wouldn’t feel comfortable voting because of the two positions he would hold.

“I’ve had experience as a tax assessor for Burleigh County for nearly nine years now and as a city commissioner as well. I really grew a passion about making sure that the people have good and true representation,” he said.

Dvorak believes her opponent would have a conflict of interest if he’s elected and continues to be a city commissioner, in part because he would be working with "tax dollars from both the city and the county, which impact each other."

Dvorak

Dvorak believes her experience with budgets and managing a team makes her the best candidate.

“I’ve done fiscal work. I have a degree in human services management and health administration ... In my nonprofit work and being a leader of a nonprofit for the last seven years now, I’ve done a lot of budget work,” she said.

Dvorak's biggest priorities if elected would be election security and ensuring safe elections continue in Burleigh County. Educating the public on how the election process works, making sure budgets are “fiscally sound” and improving the county’s working relationship with the city are other goals she has.

“I think some of the biggest challenges, (while) talking to leaders throughout the community, is just making sure the city and the county are working together and making sure that we have the same goals," she said.

“I’ll be there to represent all of Burleigh County. I think it’s about smart public policy, and I’ll be able to work with stakeholders and community leaders to make sure that Burleigh County and the city get along,” she said.

She'd like to improve the county website and enhance public education in other ways.

“Maybe it’s messaging through Facebook. It’s those kinds of things through social media. But I think for the main part, it’s mostly just accessing information and making sure we’re accessible,” Dvorak said.

She believes that the 2020 election was “safe and secure,” and said she's a big believer in voter ID. She also stated that mail-in ballots are another way that provides verification for voters because they're able to be tracked.

Splonskowski

Splonskowski noted that local elections in 2020 did not show any evidence of voter fraud. North Dakota elections are secure, he believes.

“When you talk nationally, I think that there are several states that have some serious issues that need to be addressed ... The things that happened in other states, I want to ensure never happen in North Dakota,” he said.

Splonskowski said that his biggest priorities if elected would be making the office more accessible, which might include streamlining services to county residents, and taking a proactive approach to election integrity. He said he would continue researching voting machines to make sure that they are legitimate.

"Making sure that when they're in use they don't have connection to Wi-Fi. Also having good dialogue with the state auditor, who's been doing research on these particular machines ... and not just simply believing that they're secure, but really testing them -- verifying that they're secure."

He added that "If it's the Democrats (who win), if it's the Republicans, it doesn't matter. We need to make sure that whoever wins is a verified winner, that they truly did win the election."

Modernizing certain aspects of the auditor’s office would help make services more approachable for the public, he said, including improving the process of getting callers directly to the offices they need to talk to.

“I think I’m the best (candidate) because I’m very experienced with working for the county as a tax assessor," he said. "I’ve worked alongside the auditor’s office through several tax seasons, through several election cycles. I’m familiar with a lot of the work that they do as well as the office dynamics there."

His biggest challenge would be running the auditor’s office as efficiently as possible, he said, including making recommendations to the county commission that would improve county services while keeping the budget as minimal as possible.

Having a working dialogue between the county and the city is how Splonskowski would improve the two entities’ relationship. This would involve sitting down and talking face to face with one another before issues arise, he said.