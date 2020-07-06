Petitions submitted for sweeping North Dakota election changes

The group moved forward after piloting a small signature campaign to test the waters, which senior campaign adviser Amy Jacobson said was successful. She said petitioners wore masks, sanitized clipboards, distributed pens and practiced social distancing in gathering signatures.

The group held a rally Monday at the state Capitol to celebrate the submission of the petitions.

Brighter Future Alliance, which opposes the measure, called North Dakota Voters First "merely a front for radical political organizations, Hollywood elites and East Coast liberals seeking to overturn our political institutions and remake our state and nation in their image."

“Until we defeat these groups at the polls, they will keep coming with measures to further upend our political institutions and undermine our state’s economy and our North Dakota way of life. We urge voters to look carefully at this measure and join us in voting No this November," said retired Maj. Gen. Mike Haugen, former adjutant general of the North Dakota Air and Army National Guard.

Three other groups sought to place measures on the November ballot but were hampered by the coronavirus pandemic. Measure backers say they are now looking at 2022 for their measures.