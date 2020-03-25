Petition format approved for measure to end property taxes in North Dakota

North Dakota Secretary of State Al Jaeger has approved the format of a petition for circulation that aims to eliminate property taxes in the state by a public vote.

Jaeger announced his approval of the petition format on Wednesday. Measure supporters, led by state Rep. Rick Becker, R-Bismarck, need 26,904 valid signatures submitted to Jaeger's office by July 6 to place the measure on the Nov. 3 ballot.

The proposed measure would change the state constitution if it goes to voters in November and is approved by a majority. State revenues would replace local property taxes.

North Dakota voters in 2012 handily defeated a similar measure, with more than 76% of voters rejecting it.

Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.

