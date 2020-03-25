Petition format approved for measure to end property taxes in North Dakota

Petition format approved for measure to end property taxes in North Dakota

North Dakota state Capitol

The North Dakota state Capitol in Bismarck is offset by flowers in full bloom in June 2018.

 Mike McCleary

North Dakota Secretary of State Al Jaeger has approved the format of a petition for circulation that aims to eliminate property taxes in the state by a public vote.

Jaeger announced his approval of the petition format on Wednesday. Measure supporters, led by state Rep. Rick Becker, R-Bismarck, need 26,904 valid signatures submitted to Jaeger's office by July 6 to place the measure on the Nov. 3 ballot.

The proposed measure would change the state constitution if it goes to voters in November and is approved by a majority. State revenues would replace local property taxes.

North Dakota voters in 2012 handily defeated a similar measure, with more than 76% of voters rejecting it.

