Path to fund new Bismarck police, public health buildings unclear; city unveils new logo

The Bismarck City Commission tabled discussion on how to fund new public health and police department buildings until the board's next meeting after two failed votes Tuesday.

Commissioners also approved a new slogan and logo for the city, and honored this year's Humanitarian Award winners.

Commissioners have been trying to determine a path forward to finance two new buildings for city departments. The city sold the public health department building in 2019, and the department is now leasing its space in the same location. The police department's building is about 40 years old with limited parking.

The public works building also will undergo some expansion as part of the city's plan to address space needs, but the cost for that project has already been included in utility fees.

The city would need to issue a bond to finance the buildings, but there isn't enough money to cover the bond and pay for unrelated construction that's been planned for the future. Instead, Bismarck could initially fund the bond with existing money, then move to using a quarter-cent sales tax if voters approve. Commissioners have been wary of raising property taxes to pay for the new buildings given a significant property tax increase in 2021 and another planned in 2022, if passed by the commission later this year.