Path to fund new Bismarck police, public health buildings unclear; city unveils new logo

The Bismarck City Commission tabled discussion on how to fund new public health and police department buildings until the board's next meeting after two failed votes Tuesday.
Commissioners also approved a new slogan and logo for the city, and honored this year's Humanitarian Award winners.
Commissioners have been trying to determine a path forward to finance two new buildings for city departments. The city sold the public health department building in 2019, and the department is now leasing its space in the same location. The police department's building is about 40 years old with limited parking.
The public works building also will undergo some expansion as part of the city's plan to address space needs, but the cost for that project has already been included in utility fees.
The city would need to issue a bond to finance the buildings, but there isn't enough money to cover the bond and pay for unrelated construction that's been planned for the future. Instead, Bismarck could initially fund the bond with existing money, then move to using a quarter-cent sales tax if voters approve. Commissioners have been wary of raising property taxes to pay for the new buildings given a significant property tax increase in 2021 and another planned in 2022, if passed by the commission later this year.
Commissioners on Tuesday considered four funding plan alternatives from the city's budget committee and voted on two, killing them both. They then decided to table the discussion until the board's next meeting, on May 11.
A plan to purchase with existing money and renovate an existing building for public health and then hold a vote for a sales tax increase in 2022 for the police station died in a 3-1 vote, with Commissioner Nancy Guy voting in favor.
"Without having a firm revenue stream for the police department bond, I'm very reluctant to start down that road because we don't have any contingency," she said. "I think we need to go ahead with public health as soon as possible because we've got to get them in their permanent place for the next 30 or 40 years."
Other commissioners had concerns about the extra costs or hangups that would come with putting off plans for a police station.
"If we piecemeal this thing together, my fear is this: We get public health a location, we acquire some greenfield space for the PD, and that's as far as we go," Commissioner Greg Zenker said.
He supported a plan that would use a bond initially funded by reserves to renovate the police station for public health and build a new station elsewhere in 2021, then hold a sales tax vote at a later date.
A commission vote on a plan to purchase land for the police department and renovate an existing property for the health department, then hold an election to fund a new police building ended in a tie. Guy and Zenker voted against the plan, and Commissioner Steve Marquardt and Mayor Steve Bakken voted in favor. Commissioner Mark Splonskowski did not attend Tuesday's meeting.
Marquardt, who motioned for the commission to approve the plan, said it would give the city more options and would let voters know a potential location for a police department.
The commission then unanimously decided to table the discussion, in part to allow Splonskowski a chance to vote.
New logo, mask guidelines
The city commission approved a new slogan and logo Tuesday night.
"Bismarck's the spot" will be the city's new tagline, which is a play on the phrase "X marks the spot," Agency MABU owner Mike Mabin said. The new logo is an updated version of the previous one and still includes a shooting star visual. The star in the logo can represent the "spot" in the slogan, according to a statement from the city.
Bismarck paid Agency MABU $25,000 for a strategic communications plan that included the "brand refresh."
The commission also relaxed its rules around employee mask wearing following Gov. Doug Burgum's announcement that North Dakota's coronavirus state of emergency will end Friday. Starting the same day, masks will be encouraged for Bismarck employees, not required.
Humanitarian Award
Closet 127 founder Rachael Howard and the Dakota OutRight nonprofit are this year's Humanitarian Award recipients in Bismarck.
The Bismarck Human Relations Committee selects the winners of the award that recognizes leadership in the area of human rights. The winners were honored at Tuesday night's commission meeting.
Closet 127 provides furniture and household items to people and families in the Bismarck-Mandan area in need. It has helped more than 75 families since Howard founded it last June.
Dakota OutRight provides resources and information to the area LGBTQ community and advocates for equality. The organization hosts a Capital Pride celebration in Bismarck each year.
For more information go to www.bismarcknd.gov/humanrelationscommittee.
