Past North Dakota Libertarian candidate launches independent U.S. House bid
Roland Riemers represented himself in front of the North Dakota Supreme Court in 2018 asking the court for a recount of his votes in the primary election. Justices ordered a recount, but it failed to advance Riemers to the general election, costing the Libertarian Party its ballot status. The party now has its status restored.

 Tom Stromme

A longtime Libertarian candidate has his sights set on North Dakota's lone U.S. House seat.

Roland Riemers, of Grand Forks, on Wednesday announced his plans to run as an independent but said he aims "to knock off" the Democratic-NPL Party's endorsed candidate for Congress in the June primary, when voters determine political parties' nominees for office.

He said a one-on-one race in November makes more sense to him than a three-way contest.

"On the other hand, in the remote chance I (lose) in the primary, I would toss my support to my Democratic opponent which may or may not be helpful," Riemers said in an email. "At the very least, it will make for a lot more interesting Democratic primary."

Riemers has secured a spot on the June 9 primary ballot as a Democratic-NPL candidate for U.S. representative, according to the North Dakota secretary of state's 2020 candidate list.

Minot retail manager Zach Raknerud is seeking the Democratic-NPL endorsement for U.S. House. He did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Riemers' run.

U.S. Rep. Kelly Armstrong, R-N.D., is seeking a second two-year term. He is an attorney and former state senator.

Riemers has mounted unsuccessful bids in recent years for governor, state auditor, secretary of state and agriculture commissioner.

He won 23% of the statewide vote in his 2016 Libertarian bid for auditor against Republican Josh Gallion. Democrats had no auditor candidate that year.

Candidates this election season have until April 6 to file for the June primary ballot.

Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.

Capitol Reporter

