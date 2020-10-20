Pandemic shapes North Dakota gubernatorial candidates' plans for office

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

She also is an animal agriculture advocate and a one-term Killdeer School Board member, and she sees balance with her running mate's farming background.

If elected, Lenz sees she could be "a bridge" to national Democrats about rural, food and energy issues, citing their importance in the state.

"North Dakota is such a key to the whole union and the world," she said.

Education is a large part of her platform. She cites her school board experience and knowledge of the effort that "goes into making sure every kid is cared for."

Seeing students walk across the stage as graduates, "I felt I helped a little bit, and that was really nice," Lenz said.

If elected, she would almost certainly face a Republican-controlled Legislature. Lenz said North Dakota probably will always have conservative legislatures, regardless of party control, and that she and Vig can advance "practical, nonpartisan solutions" through collaboration.

"I think that's how the vision, the deep vision from our NPL roots, can get across the line," she said.

Springer said Lenz's NPL focus probably doesn't resonate with many voters and is a way to differentiate from "a negative connotation" generally to Democrats in North Dakota.