Osadchuk out as interim human service zone director next week

Osadchuk shared with the Tribune text from a December email to Stolt that said:

"You have made it very clear from the last zone board meeting that I was not to be the interim zone director for Burleigh County. Plus at this time there is no current Zone Board as the commissioners have resigned and have yet to reappoint. When you get the new interim zone director appointed and new zone board, I am sure they will work on a plan that fits the needs of Burleigh County and DHS."

Matthews said she was concerned that the final zone plan had not been submitted.

"I do have a concern as the bank of this county that we are paying for a full-time director but we're sitting here as a zone scrambling to have something due to the state," Matthews said.

Stolt also told the board that there are some performance issues within zone departments, and she specifically cited child welfare. She said the state needed to work with the zone to ensure better outcomes with child welfare.

Looking ahead

After discussing the timeline for new zone leadership, the new board members decided it was time for the zone to move forward.