Osadchuk out as interim human service zone director next week

Kim Osadchuk's tumultuous time as interim director of the Burleigh County Human Service Zone will end next week.
The Burleigh County Human Service Zone Board voted Dec. 29 to end Osadchuk's role on Jan. 15 at the agency that oversees services such as child welfare, support for the elderly and people with disabilities, and financial support such as heating assistance.
Osadchuk was investigated by the state for claims of creating a hostile work environment. She defended herself, saying disgruntled employees were unhappy she began enforcing department policies, but the Department of Human Services decided in September not to hire her on a permanent basis.
Osadchuk told the Tribune she had no comment on the board's decision to end her term as interim director this month.
Newly elected County Commissioner Becky Matthews, who is on the zone board, informed the commission of the decision Monday night. The other commission members supported Osadchuk throughout the state's investigation and hiring decision.
The commissioners did not further discuss Osadchuk's departure Monday.
Commissioners Brian Bitner, Kathleen Jones, Jim Peluso, Mark Armstrong and former commissioner Jerry Woodcox previously sat on the zone board, and all voted to recommend the state hire Osadchuk as the permanent zone director Sept. 2. The four commissioners resigned from the board Nov. 30 amid frustrations with the state over the matter. Woodcox, who lost his reelection bid in November, chose not to join the zone board as a citizen after his commission term ended in December.
December meeting
One point of concern at the zone board's December meeting was the fact that a final draft of the zone operation plan had not been submitted. The plan -- a responsibility of the zone director -- outlines how the zone will function under the new human service zone structure.
The 2019 Legislature re-formed North Dakota's 46 county-run social services into the 19 mostly multicounty, administrative zones, shifting costs onto the state's general fund, which is derived from various tax revenues. Some zones represent multiple counties, but the Burleigh County zone stands alone.
Plan drafts were due to the state June 1, Department of Human Services Chief Operating Officer Sara Stolt told the board. The zone met that deadline. Stolt said all zone plans in the state received feedback and a final draft was due Dec. 1. The Burleigh County Human Service Zone did not submit a final plan.
Osadchuk said in an email to the Tribune that the final plan was not submitted because there was no zone board to approve it. After the Nov. 30 meeting, Sen. Erin Oban, D-Bismarck, was the only board member left. The county commission appointed new board members Dec. 21.
Stolt told the board that when she asked Osadchuk why the plan hadn't been submitted, Osadchuk said Stolt had made it clear that Stolt didn't want her as the interim director.
Osadchuk shared with the Tribune text from a December email to Stolt that said:
"You have made it very clear from the last zone board meeting that I was not to be the interim zone director for Burleigh County. Plus at this time there is no current Zone Board as the commissioners have resigned and have yet to reappoint. When you get the new interim zone director appointed and new zone board, I am sure they will work on a plan that fits the needs of Burleigh County and DHS."
Matthews said she was concerned that the final zone plan had not been submitted.
"I do have a concern as the bank of this county that we are paying for a full-time director but we're sitting here as a zone scrambling to have something due to the state," Matthews said.
Stolt also told the board that there are some performance issues within zone departments, and she specifically cited child welfare. She said the state needed to work with the zone to ensure better outcomes with child welfare.
Looking ahead
After discussing the timeline for new zone leadership, the new board members decided it was time for the zone to move forward.
"There's been a lot of wheel spinning," member Jim Hulm said at the December meeting. "I don't think we need to kick the can down the road anymore."
The old zone board was set to make an offer for the permanent director position in November, but the preferred candidate took another job. The hiring committee then recommended a long-term interim director with "change management" experience be hired to help create a positive environment in the zone. The new zone board decided on Dec. 29 to hire an interim director with an anticipated start date of March 1, with zone Business Manager Tayonne Nachatilo overseeing the zone with the help of the state between Osadchuk's departure and the new person taking over.
The board also set a Tuesday deadline for Osadchuk to finish the operation plan and will review it by Jan. 15. Matthews told the Tribune Monday that the plan was submitted. The board had added a caveat that Osadchuk's role as interim director would end Tuesday if the plan was not submitted on time.
