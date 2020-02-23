Opponent shifts focus to defeating Legislature's measure on approving constitutional initiatives

Gawrylow said he plans to meet with other groups who have previously utilized the initiative process and try to develop a coalition.

He called the Legislature's measure "a bridge too far."

"A lot of these issues do end up before the Legislature and they have an opportunity to talk about it and they don't," Gawrylow said. "And so ... the initiative process is designed to allow the public to act when the Legislature's unwilling to -- and so putting them into the process when they didn't want to be in the process in the first place is kind of an overreach, as far as I'm concerned."

Sen. David Hogue, R-Minot, proposed the legislation that produced the Legislature's measure. He said outside groups have figured out North Dakota's ballot measure process, and that the Legislature's measure is in line with the vision of the constitution's founders for "a collaborative process between the people and the Legislature."

"It is in my opinion an improvement on what the founders established because it still gives the people the last word," said Hogue, who is a seeking a fourth term.