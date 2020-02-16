Oil patch residents can weigh in on using North Dakota's Legacy Fund earnings

But the earnings, which accrue over a two-year budget cycle and then transfer to the state's general fund, have been the Legislature's area of focus.

Burgum in his 2020 State of the State address last month outlined a model to grow the Legacy Fund to more than $26 billion by 2033.

His proposal would reinvest about half of the fund's earnings in its principal. Earnings not put into the principal would be used in three different areas: infrastructure, property tax relief through "smart growth incentives" and "transformational legacy projects," such as career academies.

Senate Majority Leader Rich Wardner, R-Dickinson, who sits on the committee, said he prefers Legacy Fund proposals that would advance infrastructure projects, behavioral health needs and workforce development initiatives.

He's still weighing a ratio of earnings that could potentially be reinvested and spent from the fund but says he's "not very far apart" from Burgum's model.

Wardner and House Majority Leader Chet Pollert, R-Carrington, who chairs the committee, see some proposal or ideas as likely to come forth from the group's work.