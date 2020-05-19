North Dakota voters to set superintendent, treasurer races for November

"We've got a serious problem in North Dakota when it comes to honesty, when it comes to academics of our kids," he said.

Tuttle said he has "been teaching all my life," referring to his role in the workplace.

"I've been teaching in the real world where they have to give results," he said, questioning what K-12 teaching experience has "got to do with being DPI superintendent."

He said his experiences in being a father and advocating education issues, such as opposing Common Core standards and supporting personal arrangements for transgender students' bathroom use while ensuring privacy, have prepared him to be state superintendent. He has been self-employed for 20 years, but he did not detail his current employment when asked. In the past, he has been a ballot measure activist, marketed newspapers and managed more than 1,000 employees for a clothing retailer.

He said the pandemic-era distance learning has not been handled well, calling it "a curriculum problem." He sees issues of school funding and academic curriculum in the next term.

Tuttle disputes an Ohio court's 2001 finding that he had sexual contact with a child, saying the allegation was "proven to be false eventually" and "irrelevant" to the superintendent's race. No criminal charges were filed.