North Dakota voters give Burgum, Sanford second term

The governor maintains he has a good relationship with the Legislature, and that the Dakota Leadership PAC is nothing new in politics. But House Majority Leader Chet Pollert, R-Carrington, has said Burgum’s donations set back executive-legislative relations.

Lenz ran on a message of “homegrown prosperity,” criticizing Burgum’s pandemic response and promoting her values in alignment with the populist Nonpartisan League, the political movement that seized political control of the state in the late 1910s.

She told the Tribune she was proud of her campaign and "all the North Dakotans that shared their stories and their love and their inspirations and support with me, and it's just the beginning of the conversation."

"Just because we didn't win this, and we don't have the levers of government to institute our vision we have, we still have our grit and our network that will continue working together," Lenz said.

She also said she will make a District 37 Senate run in 2022.

Pandemic campaign

Burgum renewed his message of "reinventing government" in his bid for a second term.