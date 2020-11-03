North Dakota voters give Burgum, Sanford second term

Gov. Doug Burgum swept to a second term Tuesday, winning another four years amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic that has challenged his administration with its growing spread in the state.
Burgum and Lt. Gov. Brent Sanford, both Republicans, captured 64% of the vote to 28% for Democrats Shelley Lenz and Ben Vig, with 196 of 422 precincts reporting. Lenz is a Dickinson-Killdeer veterinarian and Vig a Sharon-area farmer and former state representative. Libertarians DuWayne Hendrickson and Joshua Voytek had 4%.
"We're deeply honored to serve all the citizens of North Dakota for another four years," Burgum said in a video statement, appearing with first lady Kathryn Burgum.
"Lt. Gov. Brent Sanford and I look forward to the next four years with unbridled optimism for the enormous opportunities that lie ahead," the governor said.
The executives’ new term starts Dec. 15. Burgum is set next month to deliver his next two-year budget address to the Legislature, a blueprint of his plans and priorities.
Political observers are watching for how the 2021 Legislature will work with the wealthy former software executive, who gave millions to a political group run by former advisers that successfully targeted fellow Republicans, including a powerful state lawmaker, in the June primary.
The governor maintains he has a good relationship with the Legislature, and that the Dakota Leadership PAC is nothing new in politics. But House Majority Leader Chet Pollert, R-Carrington, has said Burgum’s donations set back executive-legislative relations.
Lenz ran on a message of “homegrown prosperity,” criticizing Burgum’s pandemic response and promoting her values in alignment with the populist Nonpartisan League, the political movement that seized political control of the state in the late 1910s.
She told the Tribune she was proud of her campaign and "all the North Dakotans that shared their stories and their love and their inspirations and support with me, and it's just the beginning of the conversation."
"Just because we didn't win this, and we don't have the levers of government to institute our vision we have, we still have our grit and our network that will continue working together," Lenz said.
She also said she will make a District 37 Senate run in 2022.
Pandemic campaign
Burgum renewed his message of "reinventing government" in his bid for a second term.
He cited accomplishments in upgrades to state government technology and employment practices, a larger focus on recovery from addiction and addressing behavioral health issues, and work with the Legislature to pass projects such as the planned Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library, which last month reached its $100 million construction fundraising goal.
He and Sanford faced a series of crises in office, including the Dakota Access Pipeline protests, a monthslong 2017 drought, a historic October 2019 blizzard that devastated the fall harvest, and the ongoing pandemic, which has killed hundreds of people and strained hospital and contact tracing capacity.
"Now together we are thoughtfully and carefully navigating the uncharted waters of a global pandemic," Burgum said Tuesday night.
He became the face of North Dakota's response to the coronavirus, holding more than 75 public briefings and touting his administration's "ND Smart Restart" plan for rebuilding economic activity and providing guidance to counties on business and gathering protocols.
Burgum has said his administration has taken a comprehensive and holistic approach to the pandemic, touting top testing capacity per capita and a low fatality rate.
He has refrained from issuing a statewide mask mandate, seeing no effectiveness in one and instead urging people to wear masks out of personal responsibility and care for others.
Lenz criticized Burgum for what she sees as a lacking response to the virus. She proposed a plan calling for a statewide mask mandate, an emergency legislative session and a key adviser role of an "incident commander."
Republicans hold all statewide offices and control North Dakota's Legislature. Democrats last won the governor's office in 1988. The annual salaries for governor and lieutenant governor are $138,748 and $107,917, respectively.
