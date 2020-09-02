 Skip to main content
North Dakota Supreme Court hears new Democratic-NPL candidate dispute
North Dakota Supreme Court hears new Democratic-NPL candidate dispute

North Dakota's Supreme Court consists of Justices Gerald VandeWalle, Daniel Crothers, Jon Jensen, Lisa Fair McEvers and Jerod Tufte.

 MIKE MCCLEARY, TRIBUNE

Democrats on Wednesday asked the North Dakota Supreme Court to put their replacement candidate for insurance commissioner on the ballot, a week after justices removed their previous nominee.

The Democratic-NPL Party's Executive Committee on Friday endorsed Mutual of Omaha insurance agent Jason Anderson, of Fargo, for state insurance commissioner. He would replace Travisia Martin, a critical care respiratory specialist in Bismarck. Republican incumbent Jon Godfread is seeking a second term, running unopposed.

The five justices last week unanimously found Martin "not eligible to hold the office of insurance commissioner," as her North Dakota residency falls short of a five-year requirement for executive branch officials. North Dakota's Republican Party had challenged her residency, citing her November 2016 vote in Nevada, which Martin did not dispute.

The Democratic-NPL Party on Monday sued Secretary of State Al Jaeger, who has until Sept. 9 to certify the November ballot for county auditors. In emails filed in court documents, Jaeger and Party Chairwoman Kylie Oversen disagree as to whether a vacancy exists for the party to fill following the court's ruling on Martin's ineligibility. 

North Dakota Democrats endorse new insurance commissioner candidate, sparking new lawsuit
North Dakota Supreme Court blocks candidate from ballot

The Democratic-NPL Party argues that state law allows it to substitute a candidate after the Supreme Court found Martin ineligible.

Party attorney David Thompson cited Jaeger as having previously "qualified" Martin as a candidate for the June primary ballot, which he argues created a spot for the party on the November general election ballot. He argued that "'qualified' and 'eligible' are not interchangeable here."

"Specifically, our position is that Secretary of State Jaeger erroneously engaged in ... (an) exercise of circular logic by rejecting these filings," Thompson said. 

North Dakota Solicitor General Matt Sagsveen, who represents Jaeger, said in court briefs that Martin's ineligibility wasn't a new event, but "a continuous state of being."

"Her status of her qualified residence could not stop because it never started," he told the court.

Justices will rule later.

Republicans hold all of North Dakota's statewide offices and congressional seats, and control its Legislature.

A Democrat last ran the Insurance Department in 2000. The annual salary is $110,582.

Jason Anderson

Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.

