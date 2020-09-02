North Dakota Supreme Court hears new Democratic-NPL candidate dispute

The Democratic-NPL Party argues that state law allows it to substitute a candidate after the Supreme Court found Martin ineligible.

Party attorney David Thompson cited Jaeger as having previously "qualified" Martin as a candidate for the June primary ballot, which he argues created a spot for the party on the November general election ballot. He argued that "'qualified' and 'eligible' are not interchangeable here."

"Specifically, our position is that Secretary of State Jaeger erroneously engaged in ... (an) exercise of circular logic by rejecting these filings," Thompson said.

North Dakota Solicitor General Matt Sagsveen, who represents Jaeger, said in court briefs that Martin's ineligibility wasn't a new event, but "a continuous state of being."

"Her status of her qualified residence could not stop because it never started," he told the court.

Justices will rule later.

Republicans hold all of North Dakota's statewide offices and congressional seats, and control its Legislature.

A Democrat last ran the Insurance Department in 2000. The annual salary is $110,582.

Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.

