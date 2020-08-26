North Dakota Supreme Court blocks candidate from ballot

The court after oral arguments earlier this month asked a state district court judge to hold a hearing for findings of fact on Martin's residency. South Central District Judge Thomas Schneider concluded Martin has not lived in North Dakota long enough to hold office.

"Martin is not eligible to hold the office of insurance commissioner, and it would be erroneous to place her name on the ballot," justices said in their ruling, also finding the residency requirement is not in violation of the U.S. Constitution.

Martin's campaign and the Democratic-NPL Party did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In a statement, Godfread said that without the ruling, "voters may have been duped into voting for an unqualified Democrat candidate."

"This ruling is a big win for voters and our state’s election process," he said. "I’m grateful to all the parties involved who argued on the side of the Constitution and pleased to see the Court protect the integrity of our North Dakota ballot."

Independent candidates have until Aug. 31 to file petitions to make the Nov. 3 ballot.

Jaeger must certify the November ballot for county auditors by Sept. 9. Martin's name "will not be on the ballot," he told the Tribune.