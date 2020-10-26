North Dakota state revenues still up, but oil lags

North Dakota's September state revenues stayed ahead of a 2019 legislative forecast, but oil tax revenue continues to fall behind.

September revenues were 11.6% ahead of forecast, or about $16 million, according to the latest report from the state's Office of Management and Budget.

Overall, in the state's 2019-21 budget cycle, revenues are 2.8% ahead of forecast, or about $92.6 million. OMB Director Joe Morrissette called September's revenues "positive news."

Last month his office presented a revised revenue forecast that will help officials prepare Gov. Doug Burgum's 2021-23 executive budget, which the governor will present in December during the Legislature's organizational session.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Sales taxes, the largest revenue source of the state's general fund that funds general government operations, were down 4.5% in September, or about $3.3 million.

"We view that as a positive that that was our margin there," Morrissette said. Budget officials had expected a worse drop, as much as 20%.