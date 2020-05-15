North Dakota state revenues see some 'good news' amid pandemic

"The good news here is we almost matched the legislative forecast for sales tax. It fell short by just less than $100,000," he told lawmakers.

Revenue figures to come in early or mid-June will provide a larger picture of the pandemic's effects this spring, he said.

Uncertainty shrouds revenue forecasting, which is why Morrissette's office has not "done anything final or official because there is just so many moving parts and uncertainties at this point," he said. A new official forecast likely will come in July or August, he said.

Other tax types saw shortfalls, such as individual and corporate income taxes, which Morrissette attributed to timing of collections due to new filing deadlines.

One of the Legislature's top budget writers called the update "good news so far" but added the next few months are important for seeing the state's trajectory.

"I don't think we've got an honest look at what's going to happen yet. We have to be careful, I think, and the next two months will tell us what we're really going to be dealing with," said Rep. Jeff Delzer, R-Underwood, who chairs the powerful House Appropriations Committee.