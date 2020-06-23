North Dakota state revenues plunge in pandemic but remain ahead of forecast

The entire month of April saw restricted business activity, followed by Gov. Doug Burgum's "ND Smart Restart" plan for rebuilding economic activity beginning May 1.

Oil tax revenue also plunged in the same period, to $38 million, or about 81% less than forecast.

The $6.6 billion Legacy Fund, North Dakota's oil tax savings account, this month posted its lowest-ever deposit of $10.24 million, from April oil production collected in May and distributed in June.

That period reflects North Dakota's largest-ever drop in daily oil production: 15% from March to April.

In April, average oil price was $12.93 per barrel, well under the forecast of $48.50. April oil production was 1.2 million barrels per day, under the 1.4 million forecast production. Oil tax revenue for the two-year budget cycle is 9% below forecast.

A revenue advisory group of state and industry officials plans to meet in late July or early August to discuss economic conditions, Morrissette said. His office plans to release an updated revenue forecast in late August or early September. Uncertainty due to the pandemic paused forecasting.