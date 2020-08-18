North Dakota state revenues appear hopeful; new forecasts coming

Last month, North Dakota's oil tax savings account, the Legacy Fund, posted its lowest-ever deposit: $9.44 million, down from the previous all-time low of $10.24 million deposited in June. The average deposit is about $54 million. The $6.8 billion voter-approved fund is derived from 30% of monthly oil tax revenue. The Legacy Fund will get a $20.69 million deposit on Friday, Skor said.

Office of Management and Budget Director Joe Morrissette said more data such as April and May sales tax returns filed in June have given insight into how the pandemic affected tax collections.

Total July revenues were 9.1% over forecast for the month. But recent sales taxes, the biggest revenue source of the general fund, were 15% behind, or $14.1 million. Overall, sales taxes are 2.8% ahead, or $28.3 million.

"It's an evolving situation; we're learning as we go and gathering data as we can," Morrissette told the Tribune. "We were a little surprised by June. July -- we're not quite sure yet. Should that be our expectations as we go forward for August? We're trying to wrestle with that as we work on a new forecast and an outlook for the next few months."