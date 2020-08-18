North Dakota state revenues appear hopeful; new forecasts coming

North Dakota oil and gas tax revenue has fallen behind a 2019 forecast, but state officials are hopeful about a rebound and overall revenues tracking ahead, with new forecasts coming next month.
Oil tax revenue is 15%, or $367.7 million, behind the Legislature's forecast adopted in 2019. Oil prices and production have sunk amid the coronavirus pandemic. North Dakota's July oil tax allocations, from May production, were 83% under forecast, or more than $168 million.
"It appears that this is probably the bottoming out for the revenues and that we're looking at some higher revenues beginning in August, and so hopefully this will be the low point with these revenues and that we'll be on an upward trend after this," Legislative Council Senior Fiscal Analyst Adam Mathiak recently told the Legislature's interim Revenue Advisory Committee.
State lawmakers last week also learned that overall state revenues to the general fund, which funds general government operations, are 3.4% ahead of forecast, or $104.3 million.
Oil tax revenue flows every month through a series of state government funds. No more than $400 million of oil tax revenue goes to the general fund in every two-year budget cycle. More than a year into the current budget cycle, the general fund will have received $374 million after a $23.4 million deposit to be made Friday, said Ryan Skor, the state treasurer's director of finance.
Last month, North Dakota's oil tax savings account, the Legacy Fund, posted its lowest-ever deposit: $9.44 million, down from the previous all-time low of $10.24 million deposited in June. The average deposit is about $54 million. The $6.8 billion voter-approved fund is derived from 30% of monthly oil tax revenue. The Legacy Fund will get a $20.69 million deposit on Friday, Skor said.
Office of Management and Budget Director Joe Morrissette said more data such as April and May sales tax returns filed in June have given insight into how the pandemic affected tax collections.
Total July revenues were 9.1% over forecast for the month. But recent sales taxes, the biggest revenue source of the general fund, were 15% behind, or $14.1 million. Overall, sales taxes are 2.8% ahead, or $28.3 million.
"It's an evolving situation; we're learning as we go and gathering data as we can," Morrissette told the Tribune. "We were a little surprised by June. July -- we're not quite sure yet. Should that be our expectations as we go forward for August? We're trying to wrestle with that as we work on a new forecast and an outlook for the next few months."
Next week, the Advisory Council on Revenue Forecasting meets to discuss North Dakota's economic state of affairs. The group comprises state officials and industry leaders, such as petroleum marketers, grain growers, and auto and implement dealers. The group also will hear from Moody's Analytics, an economic research firm, as well as oil and gas industry officials.
"The interesting thing about those discussions is everyone has their own perspective," Morrissette said.
His office in early September will release a new state revenue forecast for the remainder of the budget cycle and both years of the coming 2021-23 period. Forecasting paused in spring amid the pandemic.
Later in September, the interim Legislative Revenue Advisory Committee will review a new 2019-21 forecast and a preliminary outlook for 2021-23 from IHS Markit, a global market analyzer. Sen. Ray Holmberg, R-Grand Forks, who chairs the committee, expects to have the Office of Management and Budget's new forecast by then, for a comparison.
Senate Majority Leader Rich Wardner, R-Dickinson, expects the current budget cycle to finish next summer "in pretty good shape."
But eyes will be on a fund filled from accumulated oil tax revenue to be spent in the next budget cycle, he and Morrissette said. In 2019, the Legislature relied on $764.4 million from that fund to help balance the 2019-21 general fund budget.
"We'll see how things go," Wardner said.
Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.
